Far-right extremists adept at co-opting protesters’ message

During these divisive times, the challenge is for us to not lose sight of the goal of racial justice, no matter the attempts by others to dilute or divert  us from the message that Black Lives Matter.

By

Editorials

August 27, 2020 - 9:37 AM

Eric Russell, right, leads a prayer on Monday, August 24 near where Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photo by (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

One of the most disturbing elements in watching the videos of a white police officer firing shots at Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was the proximity of children.

In one video, a toddler, presumably that of a neighbor, is just a few yards away from the violent scene.

In another, Blake is shown being shot numerous times by the policeman as he attempts to enter his car. Inside the vehicle were his three sons, ages 3, 5, and 8.

