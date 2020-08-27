Far-right extremists adept at co-opting protesters’ message

One of the most disturbing elements in watching the videos of a white police officer firing shots at Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was the proximity of children.

In one video, a toddler, presumably that of a neighbor, is just a few yards away from the violent scene.

In another, Blake is shown being shot numerous times by the policeman as he attempts to enter his car. Inside the vehicle were his three sons, ages 3, 5, and 8.