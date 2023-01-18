Fight hate, condemn violence at school

The ugly messages of bigotry happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday, a day revered and celebrated for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., we were reminded why racism and hate are such scourges on our nation. Overnight, vandals tagged the inside of the press box at Blue Valley High School’s football stadium with some of the most vile, racist, antisemitic and homophobic slurs one could think of. No need to repeat the tasteless words in this space. The missives target Black, Hispanic, Jewish, gay and other marginalized people, law enforcement officials told us.

For good measure, the vulgar and foul language included a crude reference to George Floyd, tagged in red paint.