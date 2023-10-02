Florida’s Ron DeSantis keeps dodging on Ukraine

Ron DeSantis did well overall at Wednesday night’s GOP presidential debate, with one glaring exception that could cost him support as the alternative to Donald Trump. To wit, he keeps ducking and covering on U.S. aid for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

“It’s in our interest to end this war. And that’s what I will do as President,” the Florida Governor said. “We are not going to have a blank check. We will not have U.S. troops, and we’re going to make the Europeans do what they need to do,” details unavailable. He then careened into the non-sequitur of talking about the U.S. border.

Consider his scripted answers one by one. Everyone wants to end the war, but there’s a hitch: Vladimir Putin. Would Mr. DeSantis deliver peace by caving to the Russian’s demands, the way that Donald Trump is suggesting he would?