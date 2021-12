Now that Kansas’s economy is on solid footing, state lawmakers’ first action come January should be to eliminate the state sales tax on food.

Kansas is only one of a dozen states to tax food. At 6.5%, it’s the second-highest rate in the nation, second only to Mississippi.

And because the tax is the same no matter one’s income, it’s regressive. That is, it takes a disproportionate chunk out of the wages of low- and middle-class workers than that of the better off.