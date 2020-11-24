Giuliani’s defense a disgrace

The Rudy Giuliani–led press conference at the RNC last Thursday was the most outlandish and irresponsible performance ever by a group of lawyers representing a president of the United States.

If Giuliani’s charge of a “national conspiracy” to produce fraudulent votes in Democratic cities around the country wasn’t far-fetched enough, attorney Sidney Powell ratcheted it up with the allegation that Communist-designed election machinery was used to change the vote from a Trump landslide to a narrow Biden victory. An obvious question is why, if you can manipulate the vote count via machine, you’d need to bother with old-fashioned fraudulent ballots. Powell’s story is that the surprisingly strong Trump turnout “broke the algorithm” of the corrupted machines, and then the fraudulent ballots were desperately hauled in to make up the difference.

Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on November 19, 2020. Photo by (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

This is lawyering worthy of the comments section of Breitbart News.