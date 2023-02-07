Governing via crisis wrought with hazard

President Biden’s decision on Jan. 30 to formally end the covid-19 national emergency this spring, unilaterally relinquishing exceptional powers the executive branch has claimed for three years, is a milestone worth celebrating. If declaring a non-wartime emergency was ever warranted, it was for the outbreak of the then-novel coronavirus in early 2020. The orders gave vital flexibility amid uncertainty about the nature and potency of the virus, and rushed resources to develop, then deploy, vaccines and treatments.

But the time has come — indeed, the time is overdue — to go back to the regular order of implementing sweeping new programs and policies. That requires, with what should be rare exceptions, agreement of the executive and legislative branches. The administration has dubiously used the continuing “emergency” to engineer roughly $400 billion in student loan forgiveness by executive fiat, even four months after Mr. Biden himself said on “60 Minutes” that the pandemic was “over.” The Supreme Court previously stopped the White House from using the emergency declaration to put a moratorium on evictions and to mandate that large employers require their workers to be vaccinated.

Mr. Biden’s announcement ending the emergency as of May 11 came ahead of a House vote on a measure that would have done so immediately. So, the president’s action saved House Democrats from having to take what might have been a tough vote. It also offers a transition of about 100 days for careful implementation. This, we hope, will avoid creating chaos for states, hospitals and millions of people who have been getting Medicaid benefits during the pandemic.