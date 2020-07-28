Menu Search Log in

Government overreach and heavy-handedness should alarm us all

Sending in federal forces is playing with fire. There’s little indication that local leaders wanted or asked for Trump’s help. They are actively speaking out against his decision now.

By

Editorials

July 28, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Federal officers deploy crowd control munitions as demonstrators gather in downtown Portland on Tuesday, July 21.

Sending federal law enforcement officers into American cities is a decision that should not be taken lightly.

Let’s do a thought experiment. Imagine that a Democratic president, say Barack Obama, decided that federal forces should go into Dallas and Fort Worth to protect undocumented workers. Imagine that a Democratic president, say Hillary Clinton, decided to send federal troops into Nashville to protect transgender people.

What would the reaction of Fox News and Republican leaders be? What would they say? It’s easy enough to imagine their furious tirades against government overreach.

