Hawley’s ploy patently self-serving

Sen. Josh Hawley’s decision to challenge the election of Joe Biden as president is dangerous nonsense and desperately wrong in every way.
Missouri’s junior senator said Wednesday he’ll challenge the Electoral College results when Congress opens presidential ballots next week. He’s the first senator to make such a pledge.
If he follows through, both houses of Congress will needlessly debate the outcome of this year’s election, as millions of Americans battle a pandemic. What a waste.
