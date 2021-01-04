Menu Search Log in

Hawley’s ploy patently self-serving

Shortly after the Missouri Senator said he'd challenge approval of the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, he launched a fundraiser to test the waters for a presidential bid in 2024.

By

Editorials

January 4, 2021 - 9:09 AM

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. Photo by (Tom Williams/Pool/Getty Images/TNS)

Sen. Josh Hawley’s decision to challenge the election of Joe Biden as president is dangerous nonsense and desperately wrong in every way.

Missouri’s junior senator said Wednesday he’ll challenge the Electoral College results when Congress opens presidential ballots next week. He’s the first senator to make such a pledge.

If he follows through, both houses of Congress will needlessly debate the outcome of this year’s election, as millions of Americans battle a pandemic. What a waste.

Related
January 4, 2021
December 31, 2020
December 16, 2020
November 6, 2020
Trending