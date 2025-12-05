Hegseth’s order and the admiral

Congress is investigating whether the Trump Administration fired on defenseless survivors on a drug boat, and the emerging details suggest this story is less than it initially appeared.

But the episode still carries lessons about command accountability and larger questions about the Trump war in the Caribbean.

Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley visited Capitol Hill on Thursday to talk about the Administration’s Sept. 2 drug-boat strike.

The Washington Post alleged that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered U.S. forces to “kill everybody” on the boat. That would amount to denying quarter to an enemy, which would deviate from the Pentagon’s warfare directives and international legal norms. It’s a serious allegation.

Adm. Bradley is telling Congress that the boat’s survivors were attempting to continue their drug run and thus still considered combatants.

Rep. Jim Himes, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters he was troubled by the briefing he received.

But he also said “the admiral confirmed that there had not been a kill them all order and that there was not an order to grant no quarter.”

That should end the accusations that what happened amounted to a war crime by Mr. Hegseth.

The story looks far more like a senior commander making a difficult but informed choice with the orders, battlefield information and legal framework he had. It’s in America’s interest to give commanders latitude and to put mission success ahead of legal certitude, and reserve punishment only for willful offenders.

But it’s notable that Mr. Hegseth has spent the past few days saying he wasn’t in the room when the second strike happened — even as he declares his full and total support for Adm. Bradley.

It smacks of an attempt to shift scrutiny to a military officer who can’t defend his decisions in public.

The message to other officers is that they’ll be alone in a foxhole if some mission runs into trouble.

The buck for the strike and its consequences rests with Secretary Hegseth and President Trump, and standing by Adm. Bradley means producing a factual record for Congress and the public to inspect.

One reason this episode has mushroomed is that the Administration isn’t explaining the aims of its war in the Caribbean.

Americans are open to getting tougher on drug cartels, and the President’s powers to conduct foreign policy deserve a wide berth.

But the Administration will have to start explaining why it is asking men and women like Adm. Bradley to open fire.