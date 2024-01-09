 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
Home schooling is surging. States have to step up their oversight

Home schooling can be a good choice for plenty of children. But when it’s a bad choice, fairly often no one finds out — much less intervenes.

By

Editorials

January 9, 2024 - 2:54 PM

When schools were closed at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many parents took control of their children’s education. Though for the most part children have returned to formal education, there’s been a sizable uptick in homeschooling. Pictured above, former third-grade teacher Kristen Bristow helps her daughter Andie, 6, with a book report while her other daughters Kat, 12, left, and Ellie, 11, do homework at the kitchen table on April 16, 2020, in Riverside, California. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

If the coronavirus pandemic turned “working from home” into common parlance, “learning from home” might be next: The Post reported last year on the skyrocketing number of home-schooled children, of whom reporters estimate there are now between 1.9 million and 2.7 million. Data on these students is spotty, so that’s only a guess — which itself raises big concerns.

Home schooling was once a niche practice, attractive mostly to religious households dissatisfied with the secular public school system. Now, it has increased by what The Post believes might be as much as 51 percent over the past six academic years — across geography and demography alike. Some parents are disturbed by politics in education; others are concerned about safety from shootings; others still see it as the best choice for their kids who don’t feel comfortable in the classroom. Home schooling includes not just parents teaching their own children in their own homes. Cooperative arrangements called microschools, for example, are cropping up; parents coordinate activities through Facebook. Many home-schooled kids today play competitive sports against each other, go to prom and don caps and gowns for graduation.

It’s not the average home-schooler policymakers should be worried about — it’s the child who is left far, far behind.

