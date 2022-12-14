 | Wed, Dec 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Hostage-trading rarely ends well for the U.S., but a sad fact of life

Even though the official position of the United States has been, for decades, that America doesn’t negotiate with terrorists, it negotiates all the time.

By

Editorials

December 14, 2022 - 4:33 PM

U.S. WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The kidnapping sprees that made international travel perilous for Americans back in the 1980s and 1990s have returned in force. Only this time, other governments are joining in taking American civilians prisoner on trumped-up charges and effectively holding them hostage for use in trades with Washington. This rarely ends well for any U.S. administration.

Even though the official position of the United States has been, for decades, that America doesn’t negotiate with terrorists, it negotiates all the time. Usually the process takes place in secrecy, far from the view of the news media and often without the hostages’ families knowing the extent of the negotiations. That often can lead to outbursts of frustration by the families when they become convinced that the government isn’t doing enough to get their loved ones out. The pressure mounts on the government to make a public statement, which then has the effect of boosting the other side’s demands.

The Biden administration felt particular pressure in the case of WNBA star Brittney Griner after her arrest for possessing a small amount of cannabis vaping oil when she had traveled to Russia, earning her a nine-year prison sentence. For months, the negotiations for her release centered on the release of Viktor Bout, a convicted international arms dealer with significant blood on his hands. There was nothing even slightly fair about this trade.

Related
January 17, 2022
October 20, 2021
December 8, 2014
October 30, 2014
Most Popular