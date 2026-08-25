How to best protect our forests

If there’s ever a reason to protect America’s luscious forests from the threats that humans can present, simply look at the devastation in Spokane. Three fires this summer destroyed more than 800 structures and displaced thousands of residents. One was caused by arson and officials say the others also were likely human-caused.

The Trump administration, however, would like to open up millions of federally protected forest land to humans, and potential logging and development.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to rescind the Roadless Area Conservation Rule.

Created in 2001, the rule bans roads from being built in 58 million acres of federal forest land. That includes 2 million acres in Washington, of which 450,000 acres consist of old growth trees.

The administration claims the 25-year-old ban has created overgrown forests and made them prone to diseases and wildfires. But forestry experts say that’s not true.

“From an ecological perspective it would be devastating if they built a bunch of roads into these currently roadless places,” said Megan Birzell, Washington state director of The Wilderness Society. Birzell said 9 out of 10 fires are caused by humans.

A 2026 study concluded that “roads play an important role in managing fire on the national forests. But roads also are known to increase ignitions and damage ecosystems.”

Another report found that “transport corridors, specifically roads, are also good predictors of human-caused ignitions.”

The current ban essentially keeps the acres off-limits to logging, mining and development, while preserving natural habitats for dozens of animal species.

“Roadless areas safeguard clean-water sources, sustain critical wildlife habitat, and support outdoor recreation that communities across the country depend on,” said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., who has repeatedly introduced legislation to codify the Roadless Rule into law.

In addition, rescinding the Roadless Rule would threaten more than 4,000 miles of national forest trails.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced the department’s plans last fall after President Donald Trump issued an executive order in March that revealed the ultimate goal of removing protections from forests.

“Our inability to fully exploit our domestic timber supply has impeded the creation of jobs and prosperity … increased the cost of construction and energy, and threatened our economic security,” the order stated.

Washingtonians should respond with a resounding “no” to the Trump administration’s attempt to make vulnerable one of our state’s most precious resources.