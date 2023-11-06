How to consider a cease-fire in Gaza

There is increasingly urgent talk of a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, as people all over the world understandably recoil at the loss of civilian life from Israeli airstrikes, such as those on Tuesday and Wednesday that devastated part of Gaza’s Jabalya refugee camp, where Israel said Hamas militants were operating. No one can view the thousands killed and wounded with indifference; no one can wish for anything but the quickest possible end to their suffering.

For now, the most that can prudently be pursued is a more limited approach, based on pauses in the fighting for humanitarian relief. A unilateral or unconditional cease-fire by Israel would be inconsistent with the country’s right to defend itself against the authors of the massacre on Oct. 7: Hamas. To leave this Iranian-backed terrorist organization — a top official of which recently said the Oct. 7 attack could, and should, be repeated — intact and in charge of Gaza would be untenable, not only for Israel but also for the region. It would reward Hamas’s aggression, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a Senate hearing this past week, which means it would encourage more of it.

Nor would it be morally and politically appropriate to put the entire onus of civilian casualties on Israel, since Hamas itself has consciously exposed noncombatants to danger by provoking Israel militarily — while protecting its own leaders and fighters in tunnels. (Hamas has apparently not thought to build shelters for civilians.) At least some of the dead in Gaza have likely been killed by the militants’ own errant rockets.