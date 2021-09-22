How we got to Haitian migrant crisis and how to get out

From the drone’s-eye view many of us have on cable news, the thousands of Haitians — families, pregnant women, children, babies — milling around under a Del Rio bridge are an urgent problem to be solved.

Those of us who have read individual interviews with some of the families know that many have traveled years across continents on epic journeys to escape natural disasters, political unrest and poverty. They’re looking for better lives, for education, for decent wages they can feed their families on.

And we, from the comfort of our cozy recliners, just want a solution.