Immmigration reform’s failure has local costs

While every member of Kansas’ congressional delegation has now made the taxpayer-funded trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to decry an influx of people from outside this country, they should be going to our local supermarkets or standing at the beef-packing plants of southwest Kansas instead.

There they should be pointing out how labor shortages raise meat prices and food production costs across the board. There they should be noting that this nation’s food system runs largely on the backs of immigrants.

Without the foreign-born residents that have gone to work in those slaughterhouses, feedlots, dairies and related livestock industries and processing facilities, the steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, milk, ice cream and other foods we all enjoy would not be close to affordable on supermarket shelves. The same goes for the apple orchards of Washington state, the citrus groves of Florida and Texas, the vineyards of California and so on.