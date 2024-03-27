iPhone or iMonopoly? Apple’s anti-trust lawsuit

The same day in 2007 that founder Steve Jobs of Apple Computer presented the company’s fancy new mobile telephone, the iPhone, he dropped the word “computer” from the corporation’s name. On this, like many things, Jobs was a visionary.

While Apple makes all kinds of excellent equipment (designed by Apple in California, assembled in China) it is the iPhone, not the laptops or desktops or iPads, that has driven the company to earn billions of dollars and rise and rise and rise to a valuation worth trillions of dollars on the sale of billions of iPhones.

There is nothing as important to Apple as the iPhone and it is very tightly controlled by the company.