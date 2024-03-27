 | Wed, Mar 27, 2024
iPhone or iMonopoly? Apple’s anti-trust lawsuit

There is nothing as important to Apple as the iPhone and it is very tightly controlled by the company. Now that control has led the Department of Justice and 16 states to launch an antitrust suit.

March 27, 2024 - 5:41 PM

Steve Jobs, a co-founder of Apple Computers, along with Ronald Wayne and Steve Wozniak, debuts Apple’s new iPad in January 2010. Although Apple continues to produce laptops, desktops and iPads, watches, and a host of other technical gadgets, its iPhone is so successful it’s become almost indispensable. (Karl Mondon/Contra Costa Times/MCT)

The same day in 2007 that founder Steve Jobs of Apple Computer presented the company’s fancy new mobile telephone, the iPhone, he dropped the word “computer” from the corporation’s name. On this, like many things, Jobs was a visionary.

While Apple makes all kinds of excellent equipment (designed by Apple in California, assembled in China) it is the iPhone, not the laptops or desktops or iPads, that has driven the company to earn billions of dollars and rise and rise and rise to a valuation worth trillions of dollars on the sale of billions of iPhones.

There is nothing as important to Apple as the iPhone and it is very tightly controlled by the company.

