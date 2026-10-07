It’s time we rethink the death penalty

As of Wednesday, Tennessee inmate Christa Pike has regained consciousness and is now speaking, according to a statement from her attorneys.

Pike survived two doses of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital during a botched execution Sept. 30. Since then, she’d been on a ventilator, chained to a hospital bed as doctors tried to rid the drug from her body.

Earlier this year, Tennessee also failed in its attempt to execute Tony Carruthers by lethal injection. For over an hour, workers stuck Carruthers more than a dozen times with needles. The doctor overseeing the execution, Mark Walton Fowler, who has no current hospital privileges, then tried to insert a central line through his chest, to no avail. Eventually, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee called it off, granting Carruthers a year reprieve.

After the incident with Pike, Lee declared a moratorium on executions and called for an independent investigation. Frank Strada, the state’s prison chief, has since resigned. (In his previous role in Arizona, Strada also supervised three problematic executions.) The state currently has around 40 people on death row.

Tennessee’s gruesome blunders pose an urgent question to the 27 states, including Kansas, where the death penalty is still legal. There are several key reasons why states and the federal government should get out of the business of killing their own people.

BAD DOCTORS

The American Medical Association’s code of ethics explicitly prohibits doctors from directly causing death. Any doctor worth their salt takes the whole “do no harm” part seriously. This begs the question: Who exactly is performing executions? Some states like Tennessee keep that information private, arguing it’s to protect their identities. But the professional medical community is unanimous: a physician must not participate in a legally authorized execution. When something goes wrong – as it has 11 times since 2021 – bad doctors will lead to bad results.

BAD MEDICINE

Pharmaceutical companies no longer provide their drugs for executions. Instead, states now use questionable, untested drug cocktails and rely on loosely or unregulated sources. The Wall Street Journal reports some states even purchase pentobarbital from overseas, while others pay cash to avoid a paper trail. Not exactly practices that inspire confidence.

BAD COMPANY

The U.S. is in particularly bad company when it comes to the death penalty. Only China, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Yemen kill more of their own citizens, according to Amnesty International. (No one knows what goes on in North Korea.) The United States is the only country in this hemisphere to execute people. Over 110 countries have fully abolished the practice, and 145 have gotten rid of the death penalty in either law or practice. Here in the U.S., public support of the death penalty is at a five-decade low, with only 52% in favor. Younger people are more likely to be against it.

BAD INVESTMENT

The death penalty is more expensive than alternatives like life without parole. States have also been known to get it wrong. Since 1973, over 200 death row inmates have later been exonerated. Are we comfortable with our government killing an innocent person, especially when more affordable options exist?

BAD LOGIC

The death penalty has not been proven to prevent crime. States that have abolished the practice have not seen violent crime increase, and experts agree: linking crime prevention to the death penalty is fundamentally flawed.

BAD POLICY