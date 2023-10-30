Jailing journalists will not extinguish the desire for freedom

Alsu Kurmasheva, who works for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and holds dual Russian and U.S. citizenship, went to Russia in May to deal with a family emergency. Today she sits in prison, another victim of Russia’s barbaric practice of seizing people holding foreign nationality and holding them hostage.

The arrest of Ms. Kurmasheva, part of RFE/RL’s Tatar-Bashkir Service, based in the Czech Republic, follows the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was grabbed in March and charged with espionage, which he and his employer have strenuously denied. He remains incarcerated in Moscow. It’s a good bet that the Kremlin is nabbing more Americans now to proffer a prisoner exchange later, as was the case with basketball star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in February 2022 and then released in December in a swap for a Russian arms dealer serving time in a U.S. prison.

Ms. Kurmasheva was first detained temporarily while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the airport in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan, an internal Russian republic. Both of her passports were confiscated, so she was unable to leave Russia. On Oct. 11, the authorities fined her the equivalent of $103 for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities, according to RFE/RL, which is funded by the U.S. government.