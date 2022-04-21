 | Thu, Apr 21, 2022
Jan. 6 panel has enough evidence to refer case to Justice Department

After painstaking research and hundreds of interviews, the panel has proof that prosecution should proceed on the attempt to overthrow the 2020 Presidential Election

Editorials

April 21, 2022 - 3:38 PM

Rep. Bennie Thompson, right, and Rep. Liz Cheney, center, joined by fellow Jan. 6 select committee members, speak to the media following testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on July 27, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol now has enough evidence to answer a historically significant question: Should it refer former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution for his role in the insurrection that very nearly halted the peaceful transfer of power?

The answer is yes. The gravity of the accusations against the former president and the evidence being amassed are such that failing to do so would send a strong message that fear and intimidation to escape consequences will work even at the highest levels of American government.

Rep. Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the committee, said recently: “It’s actually clear that what President Trump was dealing with — what a number of people around him were doing — that they knew it was awful, that they did it anyway. … I think what we have seen is a massive and well-organized and well-planned effort that used multiple tools to try to overturn an election.”

