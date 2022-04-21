Jan. 6 panel has enough evidence to refer case to Justice Department

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol now has enough evidence to answer a historically significant question: Should it refer former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution for his role in the insurrection that very nearly halted the peaceful transfer of power?

The answer is yes. The gravity of the accusations against the former president and the evidence being amassed are such that failing to do so would send a strong message that fear and intimidation to escape consequences will work even at the highest levels of American government.

Rep. Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the committee, said recently: “It’s actually clear that what President Trump was dealing with — what a number of people around him were doing — that they knew it was awful, that they did it anyway. … I think what we have seen is a massive and well-organized and well-planned effort that used multiple tools to try to overturn an election.”