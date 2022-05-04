Kansans, your freedoms are on the line

The Supreme Court’s apparent decision to reverse its landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion is a breathtaking mistake, wrong on the law, politics, history and civil rights.

For the first time in the nation’s history, at least five unelected judges seem prepared to rescind the fundamental right of women to control their own bodies. That’s the clear impact of a draft opinion leaked to Politico and published Monday evening.

Women and men who believe in freedom were justifiably outraged after reading the document. Its effect is unmistakable: It would allow states to prohibit all abortions, for whatever reason, at any time, without exceptions for a sick mother, or rape or incest, or any other reason.