Kansas gun laws are too lax

Needless gun violence on Tuesday ended the lives of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, elementary school. This comes only 10 days after 10 Black men and women were gunned down in a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket.

These tragic and unnecessary stories have played out countless times over the past few decades. Places like Parkland, Fla; Newtown, Conn.; Aurora, Colo.; Las Vegas; and Columbine, Colo., have been essentially just another horrific statistic in America’s gun violence epidemic. Churches like Sutherland Springs, Texas, and Charleston, S.C.

In Kansas, too — three people were killed and 14 others injured in a series of shootings in Hesston and Newton in 2016. In 2014, three people were shot to death at two Jewish facilities in Overland Park.