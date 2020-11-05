Kansas needs to take responsibility for license plate snafu

It’s absolutely true. The state of Kansas really will ticket motorists for displaying a perceived racist slur — on license plates the state itself sent out.

The state has officially recalled 828 plates with the letters “NGA” — which, although they are randomly assigned letters, can appear to be a condensed version of a loathsome racial slur.

We have no problem with the recall. The slur really is too repugnant to even approximate on a state license tag. County treasurer’s offices, which maintain vehicle registrations, have mailed recall notices, temporary tags and decals, and a postage-paid envelope to return the offending plate.