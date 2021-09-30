Kansas Republicans can’t move beyond pandemic politics

Months into the pandemic, Gov. Laura Kelly instituted a somber tradition, which we repeated on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that, for the sixth time …. I am ordering flags to half-staff to honor the lives and memories of another 1,000 Kansans who have died from COVID-19,” Kelly said. “We have the tools to stop the virus in its tracks and prevent further unnecessary deaths of our loved ones and neighbors. I urge all Kansans to get vaccinated, wear masks and follow best health practices.”

On the same day, Kansas Republican legislators deemed it necessary to form a special committee to evaluate what they regard as “governmental overreach” in response to the pandemic.