 | Tue, Feb 06, 2024
Kansas tax advice: Start small

With tax receipts failing expectations, a massive tax cut package is rash. Instead, focus eliminating the taxes on food sales and Social Security earnings

By

Editorials

February 6, 2024 - 2:56 PM

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is proposing tax cuts that amount to $1.1 billion over three years, while the Republicans' proposal would be even more expensive, slashing $1.6 billion from estimated revenues. Photo by Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector

Everybody loves a tax cut. But timing matters. 

Democrats and Republicans in the Kansas Legislature both brought big tax-slashing plans to Topeka this year. GOP leaders have been pushing a proposal centered around a so-called “flat tax” — an initiative apparently designed to bestow most of its benefits on the super-rich — while Gov. Laura Kelly and a bipartisan group of lawmakers offered their own proposal to cut property and income taxes for most Kansans. 

Both plans would cost upward of $1 billion over the next few years. 

