Kansas tax advice: Start small

Everybody loves a tax cut. But timing matters.

Democrats and Republicans in the Kansas Legislature both brought big tax-slashing plans to Topeka this year. GOP leaders have been pushing a proposal centered around a so-called “flat tax” — an initiative apparently designed to bestow most of its benefits on the super-rich — while Gov. Laura Kelly and a bipartisan group of lawmakers offered their own proposal to cut property and income taxes for most Kansans.

Both plans would cost upward of $1 billion over the next few years.