 | Tue, Jun 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

KDOT correct to audit bridge inspections

KDOT now plans to audit all of its bridge inspections. The review will include an audit of all the inspections conducted by the inspector who handled the Polk-Quincy Viaduct work.

By

Editorials

June 28, 2022 - 3:05 PM

The Quincy-Polk Interstate 70 viaduct, Topeka PHOTO COURTESY OF GOOGLE MAPS

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the structural integrity of the Quincy-Polk Interstate 70 viaduct is sound after a 60-foot portion of the concrete barrier collapsed earlier this month.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and KDOT dodged a catastrophic disaster as a result. People aren’t “Looney Tunes” and wouldn’t bounce back from that much debris landing on them.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Tim Hrenchir reports a KDOT bridge inspector has resigned after failing to notify a supervisor of warning signs shown in photos taken during a May 23 inspection.

Related
March 17, 2022
August 29, 2019
December 19, 2018
March 28, 2018
Most Popular