KDOT correct to audit bridge inspections

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the structural integrity of the Quincy-Polk Interstate 70 viaduct is sound after a 60-foot portion of the concrete barrier collapsed earlier this month.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and KDOT dodged a catastrophic disaster as a result. People aren’t “Looney Tunes” and wouldn’t bounce back from that much debris landing on them.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Tim Hrenchir reports a KDOT bridge inspector has resigned after failing to notify a supervisor of warning signs shown in photos taken during a May 23 inspection.