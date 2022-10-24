 | Mon, Oct 24, 2022
Kelly has steered Kansas to better days

No more special sessions, last-minute budget transfers or plummeting bad credit ratings

By

Editorials

October 24, 2022 - 11:35 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly faces Atty. Gen. Derek Schmidt in the Nov. 8 election for governor. Photo by Candidates' campaign pages

In 2018, we said Laura Kelly was the clear choice for Kansas governor, pointing out her “practical yet determined plan” to repair the fiscal damage of her predecessors. 

She executed that plan. Today, we strongly endorse Kelly, a Democrat and the incumbent governor, for the second term she now seeks. 

Kansans should not forget the disaster Kelly inherited when she took office in 2019. The state was still reeling from the tax cut “experiment” of former Gov. Sam Brownback, which led to cratering revenues and underfunded schools. 

