 | Thu, Jul 08, 2021
Kelly smart to keep National Guard troops out of political theater

The governors of Texas and Arizona requested aid to "defend" the Southern border. Kelly was right to see it as a political ploy.

By

Editorials

July 8, 2021 - 9:55 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly (NOAH TABORDA/KANSAS REFLECTOR)

Gov. Laura Kelly didn’t fall for the mock frenzy drummed up by the governors of Texas and Arizona last month when they requested states send “all available law enforcement resources” to “defend” our Southern border. 

Kelly rightly sensed it was a political ploy to drum up fears and lies about illegal immigrants storming our borders, stealing our jobs and shredding the fabric of America.

This is not to say we don’t have a problem with too many people wanting to call America home. But what is needed are more processing centers, migrant shelters and immigration attorneys, not armed guards.

