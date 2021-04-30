 | Fri, Apr 30, 2021
Legislators undercut KSU Extension’s pandemic response

Republicans remove university's authority over District Extension and 4-H programs in regards to COVID-19. Gov. Laura Kelly vetoes the verbiage included in the budget.

By

Editorials

April 30, 2021 - 3:06 PM

From left, Rohan Springer, Lucy Neely, Moira Springer and Sophia Heim get ready to show their chickens at the 2020 Allen County Fair. REGISTER FILE PHOTO

Tucked away in the yet-to-be approved Kansas budget are two items that remove Kansas State University’s authority over how its Research & Extension and 4-H programs respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed Sections 103(d) and 104(d) in their entirety for what she termed as “micromanagement” by the legislators, adding that “many involved in 4-H have demonstrated commitment and leadership in protecting the health of their communities and family and we should commend them for their efforts.”

Because the Extension programs and 4-H are under the umbrella of K-State, they follow the university’s COVID-19 protocols, according to Susan Peterson, KSU’s chief government relations officer. 

