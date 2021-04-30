Legislators undercut KSU Extension’s pandemic response

Tucked away in the yet-to-be approved Kansas budget are two items that remove Kansas State University’s authority over how its Research & Extension and 4-H programs respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed Sections 103(d) and 104(d) in their entirety for what she termed as “micromanagement” by the legislators, adding that “many involved in 4-H have demonstrated commitment and leadership in protecting the health of their communities and family and we should commend them for their efforts.”

Because the Extension programs and 4-H are under the umbrella of K-State, they follow the university’s COVID-19 protocols, according to Susan Peterson, KSU’s chief government relations officer.