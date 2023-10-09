Lessons from Hamas’s assault on Israel

It is hard to see past the shock of Hamas’s bloodthirsty assault on Israel. That is because it involved thousands of rockets, and fighters attacking the south of the country by land, sea and air.

And because it was completely unforeseen despite its scale, inflicting a humiliating blow against Israel’s vaunted intelligence services.

But most of all because of the killing of hundreds of innocent people and the taking of scores of hostages by Hamas. As the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ponder how to respond, the world’s attention will be caught up in their desperate plight.