Let the sun shine in on Kansas government

It’s been a grueling two years. The time has come for a hearty dose of sunshine.

There could be no better time to observe National Sunshine Week, a time for citizens and elected officials alike to recommit themselves to the ideals of open government.

National Sunshine Week is March 13 through 19. The week is a joint effort between the American Society of News Editors, the Reporters Committee on Freedom of the Press and the various associations that promote open government across the nation, including the Kansas Press Association, the Kansas Association of Broadcasters and the Kansas Coalition for Open Government (formerly the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government).