 | Fri, Dec 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Let’s make this the ‘beginning of the end’ on fossil fuels

Conclusion of the COP28 Climate Conference is a promising start

By

Editorials

December 15, 2023 - 4:48 PM

Former U.S. vice president Al Gore speaks during a session at the COP28 United Nations climate summit in Dubai on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (Karim Sahib/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

It took nearly three decades, but world leaders this week finally acknowledged the obvious: There is no way to slow climate change without winding down fossil fuels.

The agreement reached Wednesday by nearly 200 nations at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai is something of a breakthrough. For the first time, world leaders called for moving away from fossil fuels in energy systems.

It’s easy to criticize this deal, which followed two weeks of tough negotiations, as weak and insufficient. It is nonbinding and full of caveats and loopholes. It includes support for carbon capture technology and “transitional fuels,” code for natural gas, that would enable the continued burning of planet-warming hydrocarbons.

Related
September 22, 2021
May 12, 2021
January 22, 2020
December 10, 2018
Most Popular