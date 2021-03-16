Little Red Hen, Kansas style: They won’t help pass COVID relief, but will help eat it

Three members of the U.S. House delegation from Kansas — Ron Estes, Tracey Mann, and Jake LaTurner — recently sent a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly.

In it, the Republicans offered such helpful advice. Kansas, they pointed out, is set to receive more than $1.5 billion from the recently-passed American Rescue Plan.

“We are writing today to urge you to use the funds … to provide direct relief for Kansans who are not only dealing with the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but who are also facing unacceptably high energy bills due to the recent frigid temperature drop,” they wrote.