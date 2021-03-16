Menu Search Log in

Little Red Hen, Kansas style: They won’t help pass COVID relief, but will help eat it

Kansas' members of Congress happy to tell Gov. Laura Kelly how to direct the stimulus funds that they refused to endorse.

By

Editorials

March 16, 2021 - 10:31 AM

From left, Reps. Tracey Mann, Ron Estes and Jake LaTurner

Three members of the U.S. House delegation from Kansas — Ron Estes, Tracey Mann, and Jake LaTurner — recently sent a letter to Gov. Laura Kelly.

In it, the Republicans offered such helpful advice. Kansas, they pointed out, is set to receive more than $1.5 billion from the recently-passed American Rescue Plan.

“We are writing today to urge you to use the funds … to provide direct relief for Kansans who are not only dealing with the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but who are also facing unacceptably high energy bills due to the recent frigid temperature drop,” they wrote.

