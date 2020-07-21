Menu Search Log in

Marshall for primary; but his positions on healthcare lack vision

Kansas Congressman best suited among crowded field

July 21, 2020 - 9:46 AM

Rep. Roger Marshall, left, tours the milk barn at Strickler Dairy in Iola on July 10 with Harry Clubine, farm manager. Marshall is campaigning for a U.S. Senate seat. Register file photo

We’re expecting Rep. Roger Marshall to secure the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. 

Now completing his second term in Congress, Marshall has voted in lockstep with President Trump’s agenda and should be able to expect his blessing for the Senate race — though that has yet to materialize.

As a physician, Marshall makes a point of speaking about healthcare. And while we have no doubt he’s a dedicated practitioner, his vision for the U.S. system is lackluster. 

