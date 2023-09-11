Missing in action: Mainstream Republicans

Once again, House Republicans are putting themselves in an impossible position.

This time it’s over President Joe Biden’s request for $40 billion in emergency spending for Ukraine, disaster relief, border security and other priorities popular with voters and all supported by a bipartisan majority in the Senate. However, a group of Republicans who oppose aiding Ukraine want it removed from the bill and barring that want to stop the package from reaching the House floor for a vote.

This leaves the Republican conference in the position of blocking spending that most Americans think is vital and urgent — especially new funding for FEMA in the wake of the Maui wildfire, hurricanes and other disasters.