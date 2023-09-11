 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
Missing in action: Mainstream Republicans

A rogue group is hijacking common sense, demanding the impeachment of President Joe Biden and defunding Ukraine's battle for democracy against Russia

By

Editorials

September 11, 2023 - 2:42 PM

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, says she is willing to shut down the federal government if her demands to impeach President Joe Biden and eliminate support for Ukraine aren’t met. Above, Rep. Green interrupts Biden’s State of the Union address on Feb. 7. JIM WATSON/AFP/GETTING IMAGES/TNS

Once again, House Republicans are putting themselves in an impossible position.

This time it’s over President Joe Biden’s request for $40 billion in emergency spending for Ukraine, disaster relief, border security and other priorities popular with voters and all supported by a bipartisan majority in the Senate. However, a group of Republicans who oppose aiding Ukraine want it removed from the bill and barring that want to stop the package from reaching the House floor for a vote.

This leaves the Republican conference in the position of blocking spending that most Americans think is vital and urgent — especially new funding for FEMA in the wake of the Maui wildfire, hurricanes and other disasters.

