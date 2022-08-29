Missouri beware: Your governor is eyeing Kansas’ ‘tax cut experiment ‘ architect

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has called a special session of the state legislature, asking it to consider permanent income tax cuts that would cost the state about $700 million a year, or more.

The session begins Sept. 6, right after Labor Day.

We urge lawmakers to approach Parson’s plan with extreme caution, and skepticism. A permanent tax cut could cripple Missouri’s budget in future years, threatening education, health care, public safety and a host of other essential services.