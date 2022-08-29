 | Mon, Aug 29, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Missouri beware: Your governor is eyeing Kansas’ ‘tax cut experiment ‘ architect

A permanent tax cut could cripple Missouri’s budget in future years, threatening education, health care, public safety and a host of other essential services. 

By

Editorials

August 29, 2022 - 3:00 PM

This caricature of Arthur Laffer was adapted from a photo in the public domain available via Wikimedia.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has called a special session of the state legislature, asking it to consider permanent income tax cuts that would cost the state about $700 million a year, or more. 

The session begins Sept. 6, right after Labor Day. 

We urge lawmakers to approach Parson’s plan with extreme caution, and skepticism. A permanent tax cut could cripple Missouri’s budget in future years, threatening education, health care, public safety and a host of other essential services. 

Related
August 1, 2022
July 25, 2022
July 13, 2022
July 6, 2022
Most Popular