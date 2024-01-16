Missouri lawmakers seek to quell voters’ voices by limiting their ability to challenge state constitution

One great thing about Missouri: When legislators won’t act, voters can — and will.

A referendum process allows Show-Me State residents a significant voice in their government by amending the state constitution. Missouri voters used that process to expand Medicaid in 2020, then to decriminalize marijuana in 2022. And with the 2024 election on the horizon, there is a good chance that voters could soon choose to end the abortion restrictions that some conservatives favor.

Republicans in the General Assembly don’t like these developments much.