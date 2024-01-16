 | Tue, Jan 16, 2024
Missouri lawmakers seek to quell voters’ voices by limiting their ability to challenge state constitution

Most recently, voters have insisted Missouri expand Medicaid and legalize marijuana

By

Editorials

January 16, 2024 - 3:43 PM

Missouri Republicans want to change the citizen-led referendum process that allows a majority vote to challenge the state constitution. Most recently, voters approved the expansion of Medicaid and the legalization of marijuana.

One great thing about Missouri: When legislators won’t act, voters can — and will.

A referendum process allows Show-Me State residents a significant voice in their government by amending the state constitution. Missouri voters used that process to expand Medicaid in 2020, then to decriminalize marijuana in 2022. And with the 2024 election on the horizon, there is a good chance that voters could soon choose to end the abortion restrictions that some conservatives favor.

Republicans in the General Assembly don’t like these developments much.

