Missouri needs to woo teachers better

School officials aren’t short of explanations for the difficulty in finding and retaining teachers.

There’s the pandemic and its long-term effects, especially among older workers who took early retirement in what’s now known as the great resignation. This trend impacted the field of education, where teachers who may have been thinking of retiring in five years accelerated that timeline.

There’s teacher pay and how it lags behind other occupations. In Missouri, the compensation for teachers trails not just most other states, but all of them.