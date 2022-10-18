 | Tue, Oct 18, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Missouri needs to woo teachers better

We need to make teachers feel welcome and appreciated as well as pay them better. Missouri comes in last when it comes to compensating teachers.

By

Editorials

October 18, 2022 - 3:56 PM

Photo by Adam Winger/Unsplash

School officials aren’t short of explanations for the difficulty in finding and retaining teachers.

There’s the pandemic and its long-term effects, especially among older workers who took early retirement in what’s now known as the great resignation. This trend impacted the field of education, where teachers who may have been thinking of retiring in five years accelerated that timeline.

There’s teacher pay and how it lags behind other occupations. In Missouri, the compensation for teachers trails not just most other states, but all of them.

Related
April 13, 2022
May 29, 2019
May 16, 2019
November 20, 2018
Most Popular