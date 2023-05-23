Montana’s TikTok ban is off base

In an anti-China panic, Montana has banned one of the world’s most popular social media apps. That’s plain stupid — but rising concern about social media’s effect on young people is the opposite of stupid.

It’s true that TikTok’s parent company is Chinese, and it’s true that the Chinese Communist government has significant leverage over it. That’s why TikTok is verboten on government devices in the U.S., as well as in the U.K., Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

But it verges on hysteria to say, as Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte does, that, “The Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on Americans, violate their privacy, and collect their personal, private, and sensitive information is well-documented.” What TikTok does with our personal, private and sensitive information is no different from what homegrown social media giants do with it.