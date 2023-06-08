Mother Nature issues warning

Smoke obscured Washington’s skies again on Wednesday, wafting in from wildfires raging across Canada. Further risks emerged uncomfortably close to D.C., after the National Weather Service on Tuesday declared a critical fire weather outlook for areas of Pennsylvania and New Jersey just north of the national capital region.

This year’s blazes are off the charts. More than 173,000 hectares (upward of 430,000 acres) have burned in Quebec’s “intensive protection fire zone,” relative to a 10-year average of 247 at this time of year, according to Canadian officials.

Washingtonians have suffered through wildfire haze from time to time, usually from western forests stricken with drought. But as the world warms, they should prepare for more code orange days, including potentially from fires closer to home.