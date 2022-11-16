Of course Donald Trump is running again

Even by the standards of Donald Trump’s career it has been a tough week, one of damaging revelations, brutal criticism and serial failure. So naturally on Tuesday during prime time he announced he would run a fourth time for president, seeking to change the subject and stay ahead of potential opponents and an approaching armada of criminal and civil investigations.

“America has been mocked, derided, and brought to its knees, perhaps like never before,” Mr. Trump said, appearing at his Mar-a-Lago club before a bank of American flags. Promising that America would become “a great nation again,” he said, “the decline of America is being forced on us by Joe Biden and the radical left lunatics.” His mien was somber, glowering, as he described his own presidency as an Edenic period during which America was “vanquishing all rivals, striding into the future” and “everybody was thriving like never before.”

Although he told a few whoppers, he did not dwell on his claims that the 2020 election was rigged, beyond suggesting that China somehow meddled in it.