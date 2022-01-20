Officials struggle with hazards of fracking

On the evening of Dec. 28, Sally Poteet was driving home after dropping off her granddaughter at her daughter’s house when her husband called to ask if she had just accidentally crashed their Bronco Sport into the carport.

In another town, this might be a strange question. But on this night in the tiny town of Stanton, about 100 miles south of Lubbock, quite a few people were asking something similar.

“When I got home,” Poteet recalls, “Everyone was out on their front yards because they thought people had crashed into their homes.”