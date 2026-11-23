Our president’s loyalties are sorely misplaced
Instead of addressing Americans’ strengths, challenges and possibilities, President Donald Trump boasted of his new ballroom and helicopter pad and praised dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Instead of addressing Americans’ strengths, challenges and possibilities, President Donald Trump boasted of his new ballroom and helicopter pad and praised dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
President Donald Trump stood at the front of a press briefing last Friday, with Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in tow.
The latter two apparently were there to bolster the ego of their boss who was flailing in meager atttempts to communicate.
It turned into 90 minutes of inane rambling, but the takeaway was a line that made his two lieutenants stare at their shoes.
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Rudy Taylor – Taylor Newspapers
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