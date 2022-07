It’s hard to overestimate how big a deal it is that Panasonic chose Kansas to build a new plant to manufacture lithium-ion batteries.

At a minimum, the deal means a $4 billion investment and 4,000 jobs.

When all is said and done, however, it will mean closer to 8,000 new jobs because of the subsidiary suppliers needed to support a new industry of this size as well as the inherent expansion of community businesses.