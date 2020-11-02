Menu Search Log in

Pandemic shows Trump’s inability to lead

It isn’t partisan to say that a president who can’t or won’t do his job should be replaced by one who can and will. Whatever our politics, we all need elected officials who will actually govern.

By

Editorials

November 2, 2020 - 9:33 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Oct. 5, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

More than 225,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Many more have been infected, with long-term health consequences yet unknown. Lost jobs, savings, businesses, and homes are widespread. Americans are exhausted, anxious, and depressed.

President Trump isn’t to blame for the virus reaching the U.S., nor for longstanding shortages in stockpiled medical supplies. Under another president, it’s almost certain that some Americans would have died from COVID-19.

It’s just as clear, however, that the number would have been far lower.

Related
October 2, 2020
September 11, 2020
September 3, 2020
April 21, 2020
Trending