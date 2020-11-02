Pandemic shows Trump’s inability to lead

More than 225,000 Americans have died from COVID-19. Many more have been infected, with long-term health consequences yet unknown. Lost jobs, savings, businesses, and homes are widespread. Americans are exhausted, anxious, and depressed.

President Trump isn’t to blame for the virus reaching the U.S., nor for longstanding shortages in stockpiled medical supplies. Under another president, it’s almost certain that some Americans would have died from COVID-19.

It’s just as clear, however, that the number would have been far lower.