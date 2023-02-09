Plenty to debate; but debt ceiling is nonnegotiable

President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address was a mixed bag for congressional Republicans.

On the one hand, he wasn’t shy about challenging them (nor were they reluctant to push back at him.) On the other, he touted bipartisan legislation like the infrastructure package and legislation to help veterans exposed to burn pits get care.

One consistent theme we hope Idaho’s congressional delegation heard in Biden’s address was an invitation to the incoming Republican House majority to participate in bipartisan government — something that once worked very well for America.