 | Thu, Feb 09, 2023
Plenty to debate; but debt ceiling is nonnegotiable

It is sheer lunacy that the debt ceiling exists at all. Congress passes spending bills and levies taxes to pay for them. If there's a shortfall, it's their responsibility to address it. Period.

By

Editorials

February 9, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy listen as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union on Feb. 7. (Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address was a mixed bag for congressional Republicans.

On the one hand, he wasn’t shy about challenging them (nor were they reluctant to push back at him.) On the other, he touted bipartisan legislation like the infrastructure package and legislation to help veterans exposed to burn pits get care.

One consistent theme we hope Idaho’s congressional delegation heard in Biden’s address was an invitation to the incoming Republican House majority to participate in bipartisan government — something that once worked very well for America.

