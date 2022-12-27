 | Wed, Dec 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Plight of Afghan women portend country’s future

Afghanistan's young and educated are fleeing in response to the Taliban's crackdown on human rights, especially toward women

By

Editorials

December 27, 2022 - 3:22 PM

Hundreds of young women were stopped by armed guards on December 21, from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation's Taliban rulers banned them from higher education in another assault on human rights. (-/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

It’s our worst nightmare how quickly Afghan women have lost 20 years of hard-earned rights.

In the past year, the ruling Taliban have decided that females cannot receive an education past seventh grade; may not attend university; may not leave their homes without the escort of a male family member; may not visit parks and recreation centers, and are barred from most fields of employment, including, as of this weekend, those with humanitarian organizations such as the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.

Saturday’s edict is the final nail in the coffin, rendering the female sex as nothing more than chattel.

Related
August 26, 2021
August 18, 2021
August 5, 2021
July 12, 2021
Most Popular