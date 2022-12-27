Plight of Afghan women portend country’s future

It’s our worst nightmare how quickly Afghan women have lost 20 years of hard-earned rights.

In the past year, the ruling Taliban have decided that females cannot receive an education past seventh grade; may not attend university; may not leave their homes without the escort of a male family member; may not visit parks and recreation centers, and are barred from most fields of employment, including, as of this weekend, those with humanitarian organizations such as the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders.

Saturday’s edict is the final nail in the coffin, rendering the female sex as nothing more than chattel.