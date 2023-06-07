Imagine a man trying to suavely smoke in front of a woman — with the words “cigarettes cause impotence” stamped along the length of the actual cigarette.

Other health effects of smoking are more dire, of course, and Canadian smokers will soon see descriptions of half a dozen of them. Canada has announced it will require that and other warnings to be printed (in capital letters) on cigarette packaging and individual cigarettes. It’s a creative way of reminding smokers of the dangers they’re courting with literally every breath they take.

Among the messages that will be on each cigarette starting in early 2024: “Cigarettes cause cancer,” “Cigarettes cause leukemia,” “Cigarettes damage your organs,” “Tobacco harms children,” and the especially catchy “Poison in every puff.”