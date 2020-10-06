President squanders chance for a little grace and humility

If the president emerges from COVID-19 unscathed, which we hope he does, that is not a referendum on his leadership.

He did not “conquer” the coronavirus. Instead, he was lucky to have caught a mild version, received drugs not available to most, and had an army of doctors at his disposal.

Those who vow they will “beat” cancer or other serious diseases know they owe much of the credit for their survival to luck, including early detection and new drug therapies. And if they “lose” the battle, it’s not because of some character flaw.