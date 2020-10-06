Menu Search Log in

President squanders chance for a little grace and humility

How nice it would have been had President Trump addressed the country by saying, “You may not be as lucky as I am, so take this virus seriously and stay safe.”

By

Editorials

October 6, 2020 - 10:32 AM

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday in Washington, D.C. Trump spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

If the president emerges from COVID-19 unscathed, which we hope he does, that is not a referendum on his leadership.

He did not “conquer” the coronavirus. Instead, he was lucky to have caught a mild version, received drugs not available to most, and had an army of doctors at his disposal.

Those who vow they will “beat” cancer or other serious diseases know they owe much of the credit for their survival to luck, including early detection and new drug therapies. And if they “lose” the battle, it’s not because of some character flaw. 

