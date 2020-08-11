Menu Search Log in

President Trump’s smoke and mirrors

Truth took a beating last week. COVID-19 relief checks will not be coming soon. President Trump did not initiate Veterans Choice. The greatest threat to the 2020 election is foreign interference, not the U.S. Postal Service. And children are not immune to contracting COVID-19.

By

Editorials

August 11, 2020 - 9:50 AM

Children in the United States are contracting COVID-19 at an increasing rate, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Today, 8.8% of all U.S. cases affect children.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump isn’t telling the full story when it comes to executive orders on coronavirus relief payments and health care.

Over the weekend, the president suggested that his move to bypass Congress with executive action calling for up to $400 in weekly unemployment assistance would mean immediate cash in hand for laid-off Americans during the pandemic. There’s no guarantee of that. His own economic adviser acknowledged Sunday that various details remained to be worked out, including contributions from the states.

This claim and others came in a week where truth took a beating.

Related
August 10, 2020
April 22, 2020
April 21, 2020
March 12, 2020
Trending