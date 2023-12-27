 | Wed, Dec 27, 2023
Putin’s vulnerabilities exposed

Ukraine missiles took out a Russian warship Tuesday. It's the latest attack on Putin's naval fleet, which has suffered significant losses in the war.

By

Editorials

December 27, 2023 - 3:07 PM

Members of the pro-Ukrainian Russian ethnic Siberian Battalion rest at a military training close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Ukraine's military has formed a battalion of soldiers made up entirely of Russian citizens who want to fight against Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The current narrative about the war in Ukraine is that Russia has regained the offensive and is making gains in the east. But that’s not how it looked Tuesday on the bridge of the Novocherkassk, a Russian warship struck by Ukrainian cruise missiles.

Online videos posted by Ukrainian authorities showed a large explosion on the amphibious landing ship. Russia’s defense ministry acknowledged a Ukrainian missile had “damaged” the Novocherkassk, in addition to killing one and wounding two.

Tuesday’s strike is especially notable because the ship was hit in the Crimean port of Feodosia. That’s in the eastern part of the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula where Russia moved some of its naval assets this year after Ukrainian attacks on the southwestern port of Sevastopol.

